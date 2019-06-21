32. Pete Marino, MillerCoors

It’s not on his business cards, but Pete Marino won’t likely forget the title competitor Bud Light bestowed upon him in the midst of the corn controversy: "Ye old CCO of MillerCoors."

The Twitter slam was part of the beer wars that broke out after a Super Bowl LIII Bud Light ad calling out Miller Lite and Coors Light for using corn syrup. The social battle seemed funny but turned serious, and MillerCoors took Anheuser-Busch to court for what it called a "false and misleading advertising campaign."

Marino will have plenty to distract him when he tires of hearing the ad jokes and digs repeated in court. In addition to running communications for the brewer, he heads up the company’s craft and import division Tenth and Blake.