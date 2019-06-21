31. Torod Neptune, Lenovo

Before Torod Neptune left Verizon to join Lenovo in 2017, he was already a solid Power List alumnus, named to PRWeek’s lineup every year from 2013 to 2016.

In addition to rejoining this list, Neptune was named Outstanding In-House Professional at the PRWeek U.S. Awards in March and given the PRSA Foundation’s Paladin Award for commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Neptune has evolved Lenovo’s comms function, moving it from product-centric publicity to broader storytelling about purpose and value, diversity and inclusion, and citizenship at the global company. D&I is a formal criteria agencies have to pass before being selected to work with Lenovo.

The refreshed comms efforts helped Lenovo bag two Cannes Lions in 2018 for Legion’s We Are the Silver Snipers and Motorola’s Hello Real People.

PRWeek Awards judges said Neptune "sets the standard for an in-house pro" and "excels at all areas of leadership, professionally and personally."