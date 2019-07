Dave Samson has made the PRWeek Power List every year since 2011.

Successfully heading communications for a global energy giant will do that. And 2019 will likely keep him in fighting form: Along with continuing critique from environmental groups, Chevron faces tariff and trade war winds from the Trump administration.

Chevron’s responses have included increased acknowledgement of climate change risks, new emissions reduction plans and opining publicly on the values of "free and fair trade."