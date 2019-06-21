29. Bea Perez, Coca-Cola

We hear a lot about brand purpose these days. No longer can corporations just produce goods or services — they need to do so in a responsible, socially conscious manner.

But how many are actually taking the steps to make a difference? Coca-Cola, for one — and Beatriz "Bea" Perez is helping lead the movement.

Perez, who houses public affairs, communications and sustainability under her remit, has been at the forefront of the World Without Waste program the beverage behemoth announced in January 2018. The bold initiative has a stated goal of collecting and recycling as much packaging (bottles, cans, caps) as it sells globally by 2030.

In Perez’s words, the company is "reimagining the entire lifecycle of a package."

In addition to spearheading the brand’s environmentally friendly efforts, Perez also oversees Coca-Cola’s sports and entertainment assets, including its partnerships with the Olympic Games, Special Olympics and FIFA.