28. Ray Kerins, Bayer

Ray Kerins has had the task of wrestling with an 800-pound gorilla: integrating acquired pesticide company Monsanto into Bayer’s business.

That integration hit a road bump when a French paper revealed one of its agencies, FleishmanHillard, kept a database of opponents and their political views, potentially violating French law.

On the drug pricing front, Kerins and his team are also summoning their talents to communicate on such a complicated and nuanced issue.

Bayer continues to pioneer innovative ways to integrate its brand into the lives of everyday people, including an Alexa Skill that helps students with their homework.