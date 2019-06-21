28. Ray Kerins, Bayer

The SVP, head of communications, government relations and policy has everything he can handle amid a stormy time for his employer.

Special

Ray Kerins has had the task of wrestling with an 800-pound gorilla: integrating acquired pesticide company Monsanto into Bayer’s business.

That integration hit a road bump when a French paper revealed one of its agencies, FleishmanHillard, kept a database of opponents and their political views, potentially violating French law.

On the drug pricing front, Kerins and his team are also summoning their talents to communicate on such a complicated and nuanced issue.

Bayer continues to pioneer innovative ways to integrate its brand into the lives of everyday people, including an Alexa Skill that helps students with their homework.

