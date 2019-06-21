27. Sally Susman, Pfizer

Sally Susman is making her ninth appearance on the Power List in the past 11 years. That comes after being named In-House PR Pro of the Last 20 Years at the PRWeek U.S. Awards in New York City in March.

This year, she led Pfizer’s delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. She chairs Pfizer’s Political Action Committee and is vice chair of the Pfizer Foundation. Susman also heads the pharmaceutical giant’s corporate responsibility group and plays a key role in shaping the company’s policy initiatives.

The consummate PR professional, Susman is a mentor and inspiration to many people in the industry.