26. Robert Gibbs, McDonald's

The former Obama comms director has seamlessly transitioned to his role as EVP and global CCO for the ubiquitous fast-food chain.

Former White House press secretary Robert Gibbs has settled into corporate life in Chicago at the world’s largest fast-food chain, having taken on the role of EVP and global CCO at McDonald’s in 2015.

No-nonsense operator Gibbs’ knowledge of the regulatory environment in Washington and superb network have stood him in good stead since then to navigate these complex social and political times.

And with President Donald Trump being such an avowed fan of fast food, the unmistakable aroma of McDonald’s has been wafting through the White House in more ways than one over the past couple of years.

