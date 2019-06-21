25. Kelly McGinnis, Levi Strauss & Co.

Having recently celebrated its 166th birthday, Levi’s is showing its social conscience and growing in relevance. CSR is the wheelhouse of communications, and for the past six years Kelly McGinnis, reporting directly to Levi's CEO Chip Bergh, has led the charge.

On the gun-control issue, Levi’s launched the Safer Tomorrow Fund for nonprofit and youth activists in partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety. Op-eds by Bergh and McGinnis called for tougher laws and explained why the brand has taken a vocal position.

Levi’s also debuted a sixth capsule collection for Pride Month, donating profits to an LGBTQ rights advocacy group.

Taking a stand has been good business Levi’s, which also owns the Dockers and Denizen brands. In 2018, revenue climbed 14% to $5.6 billion and, in the quarter after announcing its gun-control stance, top-line growth hit double digits. The company also went public this year for the second time in its history.