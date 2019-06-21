24. Michael Sneed, Johnson & Johnson

Michael Sneed, EVP, global corporate affairs and CCO at Johnson & Johnson, is a strong, steady presence at a company that needs his skills now more than ever.

Johnson & Johnson’s year was defined by its talc powder crisis. Class-action lawsuits have assailed the company for years, alleging the powder is linked to ovarian cancer. The issue finally broke through after Reuters published a bombshell investigation.

Even for a company that wrote the modern crisis playbook after the Tylenol incident, Johnson & Johnson needed a full-court press to beat back these most recent allegations. Crisis wranglers showered Sneed and his team with praise for being swift, comprehensive and aggressive.