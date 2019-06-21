22. Ray Day, IBM

Since being named CCO in 2017, the former Ford man has bulked up his organization's capabilities in an effort to try and keep pace with other industry leaders.

Ray Day moved quickly in making changes when he replaced legendary SVP of communications and chief brand officer Jon Iwata at IBM.

He brought on a new slate of in-house staffers and revamped the technology giant’s global agency roster last year, adding Weber Shandwick as global anchor agency, as well as SKDKnickerbocker, Spectrum Science Communications and Civic Entertainment Group.

The competition is fierce for IBM. With an annual revenue of about $79.6 billion, it trails Apple, Google, Microsoft and Dell. While late to key growth areas versus its rivals, IBM has invested in cloud computing and artificial intelligence software with Watson.

Former Ford Motor comms lead and PRSA Foundation trustee Day is a change agent charged with helping spearhead IBM’s fight-back after some very tough business years.

