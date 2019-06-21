Does Trump really need a White House press secretary?

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek Staff

What's the point without daily briefings?

Blog

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to leave her role at White House press secretary at the end of the month.

Speculation has swirled about who could replace her. This week, the Public Relations Society of America pleaded with the White House to choose a press secretary who will hold more briefings and build a positive relationship with the press.

But is the role really necessary, given the Trump administration’s relationship with the press and lack of daily briefings?

