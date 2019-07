CEO Dale Bornstein oversaw another banner year for M Booth, whose revenue grew 17% to $39.8 million in 2018.

The Next Fifteen-owned agency overcame the end of its partnership with Buick and GMC in April by being added to Northwest Mutual’s roster soon after.

Bornstein continues to champion smaller firms, which is reflected in M Booth’s 12% staff turnover rate. As she told PRWeek: "Hot talent wants to live in nimble, midsized agencies with a creative culture. Bigger isn’t better."