There are thousands of PR tech companies in the market, but, as the only publicly traded offering, Cision tells a compelling story.

Critics charge Cision with consolidating the industry for consolidation’s sake. CEO Kevin Akeroyd believes innovation will only be driven through scale. His goal is to build an all-in-one cloud platform for every PR need.

It hasn’t cornered the market yet, but Cision's myriad acquisitions have given it a leg up on the competition.