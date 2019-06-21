In brief: First acquisition for YRSA, PrettyGreen names new comms director, wins for Brazil, Centropy and We Are Indigo

We Are Indigo expands international portfolio

Specialist comms agency We Are Indigo has grown its global portfolio with a brief from The Cotton Lifestyle Group (above) to represent its clubs across Ibiza, and La Discothèque, the homegrown Manchester club brand. The group’s portfolio comprises of Cotton Beach Club, Cotton Fitness Club and, new for 2019, Cotton Supper Club. As part of the brief We Are Indigo will manage the PR for each site, raising the profile of the group to a UK audience. Gemma Krysko, founder and director of We Are Indigo, said: "Having worked with the La Discothèque brand from its conception, we have seen it grow and evolve into a much-loved night out across the UK. To be able to bring it to Ibiza shows just how much star power it truly has."

New comms director at PrettyGreen

Consumer PR shop PrettyGreen has promoted Lucy Mart (above) as communications director. The ex-integrated comms director will be responsible for leading the comms team within the PrettyGreen group and will continue to drive new business opportunities. The promotion is part of a decision to strengthen the agency’s senior leadership team, and Mart will support MD Sarah Henderson with the direction and growth of the agency. Jess Hargreaves, PrettyGreen group MD, said: "Over the past eight years, Lucy has been instrumental in our agency's development in winning new accounts and growing our existing client portfolio. We're excited to have her in such an important role."

New Vision puts Centropy under the microscope

Vision Engineering, a manufacturer of ergonomic stereo microscopes, has appointed Centropy PR as its global lead agency, following a three-way pitch process. Centropy will oversee the company’s global thought-leadership programme and media relations operation, providing a coordinating role across all international territories. Additionally, the Centropy team will provide social media and content consultancy to Vision’s wider global agency network. Steven George-Hilley, founder of Centropy, said: "Vision Engineering has a very exciting story to tell, particularly around its technology innovation and export capabilities, and we are excited about helping the company as it enters the next stage of growth."

Porter Novelli signs up to disability charter

Porter Novelli has signed up to #valuable – a disability charter – to place disability on the boardroom agenda. Launched by Binc, the #valuable campaign works to ensure businesses globally recognise the value of the one billion people around the world living with a disability. Porter Novelli CEO Brad MacAfee said: "As we continue to prioritise diversity, inclusion and equality, we must constantly push ourselves to do more to drive change. Porter Novelli is proud to be the first global agency signatory of #Valuable500, and we challenge others in our industry to join us. Disability inclusion is key to the future success of global business and society. It’s time that leadership holds one another accountable."

Insurance and wellbeing app win for Brazil

International comms agency Brazil has won the Yulife account, following a competitive pitch process. The agency will be working with the app on a retained basis, handling the life insurance company’s comms, media relations and social media with immediate effect. The B2B brief is to spread Yulife’s ethos of changing the way that life insurance is consumed by companies and employees alike, amongst business leaders and HR professionals who look after a company’s benefits programme. The company’s wellbeing app ensures that people engage with Yulife long fter the life insurance part has been arranged. Joshua Van Raalte, ceo of Brazil, said: "We loved the Yulife proposition from the moment we heard about it and became Yulife customers. The engagement it has created in our office is amazing and we are now walking and meditating more."

Yves Romestan's new agency makes first acquisition

The recently formed agency YRSA Communications, set up by former Walgreens Boots Alliance senior VP Yves Romestan, has acquired Autres Langues Associées (International Languages & Partners), a company that offers team training and executive coaching, for an undisclosed amount. The agency plans to make two further acquisitions in the UK by the end of the year. Patrizia Righetti, CEO of Autres Langues Associés, said the integration with YRSA will give the company new momentum. Founder and ceo Romestan added: "Our development will be based on a balanced combination of organic and external growth, as well as innovative partnerships."