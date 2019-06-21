This PR firm is using Bring Your Dog to Work Day to recruit people

NEW YORK: Small Girls PR has launched a recruitment campaign that will last through June to celebrate National Bring your Dog to Work Day, which takes place on June 21.

Dogs at a New York pet shelter, owned by the Best Friends Animal Society, have been outfitted in uniforms advertising the firm’s local job openings.

These "barking billboards" underline Small Girls PR’s priorities in creativity, work-life balance, stress relief and being able to bring your "full self" to work," including one’s "fur babies," said CEO and cofounder Mallory Blair.

A couple of the specific positions Blair wants to hire for is a chief of staff reporting to her and an associate director in its consumer tech practice.

"We wanted to do something that speaks to our core values," Blair said.

The campaign will also help the Best Friends Animal Society find new homes for dogs.

"Whether you’re a dog hoping to be adopted or someone looking for a job, everyone wants to find that forever home," Blair said.

The Best Friends Animal Society has helped reduce the number of animals being euthanized every year from 17 million to 800,000, Blair said.

This is not the first time Small Girls PR has found a quirky way to advertise its job openings. In 2015, the agency distributed "missing posters" looking for a talented tech media relations pro, whose height should be as tall as their stack of tech placements, Blair said.

As a result of that campaign, the firm received hundreds of applications. Small Girls, however, didn’t fill that particular vacancy, but hired for other similar positions and referred others.

"It’s a great exercise to attract like-minded talent, whether now or for the future," Blair explained.