The PR Week: 6.21.2019: The United Nations' Maher Nasser

Nasser is director of outreach at the United Nations' department of public information. His primary responsibility: translating "U.N.-ese" for the masses.

L to R: Frank Washkuch, Maher Nasser, Diana Bradley
There are six official languages at the United Nations, and Maher Nasser, director of outreach at the U.N.'s department of public information, has to translate "U.N.-ese" into a language that can be read and understood by all its many stakeholders.

Nasser joins this week's podcast and describes how he tackles the task of bringing nations together for a common goal.

Joining PRWeek's Diana Bradley and Frank Washkuch, Nasser reviews this week's biggest news stories, including the Cannes Lions; Wendy's new CMO; the PRSA's wish list for a new White House Press Secretary; and changes at MSL and McDonald's.

