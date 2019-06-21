Vue hires new agency for consumer brief

Unity is charged with increasing brand awareness and footfall through a large campaign rollout this year, focused on differentiating Vue from its rivals.

Edelman was hired for the consumer brief in 2015 alongside Beattie Communications. The latter was given a regional remit and is still working with the company.

Vue director of sales and marketing Shona Gold said: "We were really impressed with Unity’s understanding of our brand and purpose. The agency’s ideas and focus on the cinematic experience chime with us and we look forward to doing some great work together."

Unity CEO Gerry Hopkinson said: "We’re delighted to be working with Vue, a category leader that champions the cinematic experience and its benefits for everyone. It was a real meeting of minds, as we both believe there is a huge opportunity to focus on the way a trip to the movies can meet real human needs and provide an uplifting experience - giving us time to dream and be inspired."

Brunswick continues to work with Vue for corporate comms.