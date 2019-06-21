Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday

On Thursday, U.S. prosecutors said social media posts made by President Trump’s associate Roger Stone violate a federal judge’s gag order and they are asking to have him jailed. The Instagram posts feature comments about the "Russia Hoax" and how Stone’s defense in his ongoing trial has revealed "the ‘intelligence community’s’ [sic] betrayal of their responsibilities." (Washington Post)

President Trump is agreeing to potentially less friendly media interviews. The Associated Press reports that since the official kickoff of his campaign, Trump has scheduled an appearance on NBC’s "Meet the Press" and has been grilled on Telemundo. He also has been interviewed by ABC News and by Time magazine for a cover story.

Friends of Sarah Sanders funded a poll investigating her chances in an election for the governorship of Arkansas. CBS is reporting that the poll had Sanders easily defeating her potential primary rivals. Sanders is reportedly "seriously considering" running for the position. The next election for the job is in 2022.

A Chinese company has killed a deal over a joke about the swine flu. The UBS Group AG won’t be included in a bond deal with a state-owned Chinese company after a UBS economist’s remark about the epidemic caused public outrage in China. Paul Donovan made the joke while explaining why the outbreak shouldn’t concern investors. Bloomberg reports that losing the deal won’t affect UBS’s bottom line.

Forget fake news. Start worrying about fake addresses. The Wall Street Journal has reported that around 11 million of the business listings found on Google Maps are fake, created to reroute people to competing businesses.