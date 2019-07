Karen van Bergen has been CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group since the holding company created the umbrella organization in 2016, comprising a dozen firms including FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and Marina Maher Communications.

With revenue for the group dipping 0.5% organically to $334.2 million in Q1 2019 versus 12 months prior, the industry will be watching the company’s next few quarters closely, and the jury is still out on the impact of recently implemented strategies.