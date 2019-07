Amid company-wide layoffs to slash salaried head count by more than 4,000, General Motors reduced its communications department to just over 100 people from about 140. Most of the departed were senior manager level or above.

Tony Cervone remains at the wheel as SVP, global comms, a function that will now focus on driving comms around the automaker’s top priorities such as renewable energy and self-driving technology, rather than being tethered to individual business units.