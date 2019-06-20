18. Larry Solomon, AT&T

As chief communications officer of AT&T — which is either the largest or second-largest wireless provider in the U.S., depending which metric you use — Larry Solomon has taken on his fair share of challenges over the years.

With its acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner in 2015 and 2018, respectively, and the planned rollout of its streaming service sometime later this year, AT&T is continuing to push into uncharted territory.

For Solomon, nothing compares to his latest undertaking: leading the PR efforts of an employer that is set to enter the video-on-demand space, where it will go head to head with well-established brands such as Netflix and Amazon — not to mention soon-to-be-players Apple and Disney.

Few are better suited for the role than Solomon, who has decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, going back to his time at AT&T subsidiary SBC in the 1980s.

At such a critical time in its history, AT&T should feel good about having a trusted voice like Solomon to lean on.