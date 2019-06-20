17. Kathryn Metcalfe, CVS

Added 5 hours ago

The recent PRWeek Hall of Femme honoree was brought on as CCO after her former employer, Aetna, was acquired by the retail pharmacy.

Special

After CVS Health acquired Aetna last year, it didn’t look to its longtime staff for the executive who would run communications for the combined healthcare and insurance company. It instead picked Aetna’s Kathryn Metcalfe to serve as chief communications officer after the $70 billion acquisition.

Metcalfe's storied career includes leading comms at Aetna for two years and being the top comms executive at Deloitte. She’s also held roles at pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Novartis, and worked at WPP agency Cohn & Wolfe earlier in her career. Just this year, Metcalfe was honored as one of the members of the 2019 class of PRWeek’s Hall of Femme.

With a world of top-level experience and a first-class résumé, Metcalfe is as ready as anyone for her next and most daunting challenge: doing her part to solve America’s healthcare dilemma.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

News by Sector