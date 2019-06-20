17. Kathryn Metcalfe, CVS

After CVS Health acquired Aetna last year, it didn’t look to its longtime staff for the executive who would run communications for the combined healthcare and insurance company. It instead picked Aetna’s Kathryn Metcalfe to serve as chief communications officer after the $70 billion acquisition.

Metcalfe's storied career includes leading comms at Aetna for two years and being the top comms executive at Deloitte. She’s also held roles at pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Novartis, and worked at WPP agency Cohn & Wolfe earlier in her career. Just this year, Metcalfe was honored as one of the members of the 2019 class of PRWeek’s Hall of Femme.

With a world of top-level experience and a first-class résumé, Metcalfe is as ready as anyone for her next and most daunting challenge: doing her part to solve America’s healthcare dilemma.