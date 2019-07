She topped the 2018 Power List after being crowned CEO of the world’s third-largest PR agency by revenue when WPP combined Burson-Marsteller with Cohn & Wolfe.

Since then, Donna Imperato has promised to deliver "the agency of the future." She has made the tough calls to get the right people into the right seats on the bus. The focus is now on relaunching some of BCW’s practice areas and cultivating a new culture that is consistent across global offices.