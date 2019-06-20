14. Craig Buchholz, Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble combined its brand and company communications teams into a single, integrated global organization in 2018, placing Craig Buchholz in the position of CCO and global healthcare communications lead.

Buchholz is the first CCO at P&G since Chris Hassall left the company in 2012. The CPG giant has been behind powerful campaigns over the past year with a theme of redefining.

Recent examples include My Black is Beautiful, urging dictionaries to update their definitions of "black"; razor brand Gillette's We Believe ad, which calls on men to change their behavior in light of the #MeToo movement; and its most recent commercial is breaking new ground by depicting a father showing his transgender son how to shave.

The campaigns are risky and controversial, receiving backlash, but are also being applauded by consumers, and the company has stuck by its efforts, with no plans to change or pull its approach.