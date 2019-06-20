The PR Week at Cannes 6.20.2019: Pereira O'Dell's PJ Pereira

PJ Pereira, cofounder and creative chairman at Pereira O’Dell, served as jury chair of the social and influencer category at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Chatting with PRWeek’s Steve Barrett, Pereira says it was good to see a fun campaign like Wendy’s Keeping Fortnite Fresh be recognized.

"After looking at all the work, a couple things really stood out as being important criteria," Pereira says. "We talk about this space as way more like a party than a theater. It’s a place [people] go to hang out with their friends, not to be talked to."