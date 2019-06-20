The PR Week at Cannes 6.20.2019: Ford's Mark Truby

The automaker's CCO shares his observations on his first trip to Cannes Lions.

Ford chief comms officer Mark Truby took a broad survey of the marketing and PR world on his first trip to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Joining PRWeek’s Steve Barrett, Truby shares some of his observations on his "whirlwind couple of days."

One of the most salient trends from Truby’s point of view? Purpose-driven campaigns.

"We know that people are smart, and if you’re trying to be purpose driven just to sort of do it as opposed to [having] some authenticity about your brand, it’s not going to work," Truby says.

