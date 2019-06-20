The PR Week at Cannes 6.20.2019: WPP's Mark Read

Added 4 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

The WPP CEO clarifies what could've been seen as disparaging comments about the role of the chief communications officer.

Audio
Mark Read (left) and Steve Barrett
Mark Read (left) and Steve Barrett

Download

PR-Week-Podcast-Mark-Read-June20.mp3

WPP CEO Mark Read joins The PR Week at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to clarify what he meant by saying CMOs have become too much like chief comms officers.

"There’s been some misunderstanding," Read says. "I wasn’t trying to denigrate the profession of chief communications officer."

Joining PRWeek’s Steve Barrett, Read sounds off on what responsibility social media companies should bear in policing their content.

"That’s what our clients want," Read says. "And if they expect to get advertising revenue from our clients, then they’ll need to take more responsibility for the content on their platforms."

With earned media at the center of so many Lions-winning campaigns, Read talks about how WPP manages its PR portfolio. Finally, Read finishes the discussion on how brands can make purpose real and "woke-washing."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

News by Sector