The PR Week at Cannes 6.20.2019: WPP's Mark Read

WPP CEO Mark Read joins The PR Week at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to clarify what he meant by saying CMOs have become too much like chief comms officers.

"There’s been some misunderstanding," Read says. "I wasn’t trying to denigrate the profession of chief communications officer."

Joining PRWeek’s Steve Barrett, Read sounds off on what responsibility social media companies should bear in policing their content.

"That’s what our clients want," Read says. "And if they expect to get advertising revenue from our clients, then they’ll need to take more responsibility for the content on their platforms."

With earned media at the center of so many Lions-winning campaigns, Read talks about how WPP manages its PR portfolio. Finally, Read finishes the discussion on how brands can make purpose real and "woke-washing."