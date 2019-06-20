12. Richard Edelman, Edelman

This says it all. Given the unenviable task of picking the top agency PR professional of the past two decades, PRWeek chose Richard Edelman, who has worked at the eponymous firm founded by his father since 1978 and has served as CEO since 1996.

At the 2019 PRWeek U.S. Awards, Edelman asked all the attendees in the room who have worked for his firm to stand up, creating a minutes-long rustling that showed off the impact he’s had on the PR industry.

The CEO of the largest PR firm in the world had a rare negative year in terms of agency growth, but you can be sure he will be applying his relentless energy to reversing that trend and getting the rubber back hitting the road.