11. Andy Polansky, Weber Shandwick

After a period of slower growth than normal, Weber Shandwick has regained its mojo and could find itself the largest PR firm in the world if respective growth percentages at Weber and current No. 1 Edelman from 2018 are repeated in 2019 — the gap is now that close.

It’s a testament to the continuing leadership credentials of CEO Andy Polansky, despite setbacks last year such as losing its longstanding work with the U.S. Army as part of a holding company supplier switch from Weber-owner Interpublic Group to Omnicom.

High-profile wins including snagging AOR duties from rivals Edelman for Kellogg and Ketchum for Michelin North America, plus winning additional assignments from existing client GM helped keep the Interpublic firm’s growth chart pointing in an upward direction.