10. Hope Hicks, Fox Corporation

If there’s anyone who can handle President Donald Trump’s more cantankerous impulses, it’s Hope Hicks, who at age 28 was the youngest person to ever hold the White House communications director role.

While you’ll rarely see Hicks make a public statement, she is arguably the most prominent Trump veteran. It’s an astonishing rise for someone so young. Hicks started her PR career doing stints at Zeno Group and Hiltzik Strategies, the latter of which brought her in contact with the Trump Organization.

When "Hopie" (as Trump calls her) left the White House in 2018, she departed as one of the few people on good terms with the current administration or with their reputation intact. But as someone who has the president’s ear, Hicks not only can make that particular boast, she can also continue to do so in her new role as EVP and CCO at Fox Corporation.

Fox spun out of 21st Century Fox following the latter’s acquisition by Disney. While Hicks is young, her experience inside the pressure cooker of the White House has prepared her well for her post-politics career in quarterbacking comms at Fox and testifying before Congress about obstruction allegations.