9. Corey duBrowa, Google

Corey duBrowa made the move down the West Coast to San Francisco in July 2017 from his high-profile gig at Starbucks in Seattle to team up with inspirational CEO Marc Benioff at Salesforce.

However, his spell as EVP and chief communications officer with the cloud computing giant lasted just eight months, as Google then came calling. The lure of working directly with CEO Sundar Pichai as VP of global communications and public affairs at the tech behemoth proved too tempting for duBrowa.

Given the all-pervasive power of Google and the regulatory spotlight it finds itself under, duBrowa is going to have a busy year ahead.

The search giant is under fire for tracking users’ locations without consent and potential data protection and privacy infringements. But, in Davos this year, duBrowa told PRWeek that technology companies haven’t done a good enough job constructing alternative narratives showing what AI can do from a purpose or social benefit point of view, such as helping meteorologists prepare people in the line of storms and floods to take preventative measures.

Looking forward, he will hope to seize the initiative in communicating Google’s purpose rather than simply playing defense against global regulatory scrutiny.