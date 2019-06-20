Wendy's ups Carl Loredo to US CMO

DUBLIN, OH: Wendy’s has promoted Carl Loredo to U.S. CMO.

Reporting to Wendy’s U.S. president and chief commercial officer Kurt Kane, Loredo is responsible for all North America marketing efforts for the brand. Kane has been in his current role since May, previously serving as Wendy’s EVP and chief concept and marketing officer.



Loredo's main focus in the role is differentiating Wendy’s through its brand platform We Got You, according to a release.



Loredo has worked at Wendy’s since January 2016. He joined the company as VP of brand marketing, where he was responsible for brand strategy and product development. In 2017, he took over the brand’s creative development and advertising, media buying and social programming responsibilities.

Before joining Wendy’s, Loredo was a VP at The Marketing Arm in Dallas, Texas, where he worked with clients such as Bud Light, Dannon Yogurt, Lay's, L’Oréal and Ruffles. He was also the multicultural agency practice lead with responsibility for positioning, opportunity assessment and new business.

Earlier in his career, Loredo was Craftmade International’s CMO and he held numerous marketing roles at PepsiCo.



Ketchum scored its biggest Cannes Lion trophy of the year on Wednesday for its work on the Keeping Fortnite Fresh campaign for Wendy’s, winning a PR credit for the Grand Prix in the Social & Influencer Lions.

Ketchum New York also won a Silver PR credit for the campaign, and its work for Wendy’s on the #NationalRoastDay promotion won it a Bronze in the category.