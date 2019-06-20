Audience figures reveal the UK's most-read news brand

The numbers, released by the Published Audience Measurement Company (PAMCo), show the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, for both daily and monthly users across digital and print, are the most well-read, with over 30 million monthly readers, followed closely by The Sun (29.197 million) and The Sun on Sunday (27.178 million).

Among other popular brands, The Mirror and the Sunday Mirror have around 24 million readers each, followed by the Metro, The Evening Standard and The Daily Star. Other mid-market titles The Express and the Sunday Express have around 20 million monthly readers.

The Guardian is the most well read from the 'quality' papers, with 25 million readers, followed by The Telegraph (22.7 million) and the Independent (19.5 million). The Scotsman (2.533 million) is the best read regional title followed by The Yorkshire Post (1.287 million).

Both the Mail and Sun brands are popular with 15 to 34-year-olds, followed by the Daily Mirror and the Guardian. For over 35s, the quality brands double their monthly readership compared to the younger audience, but the Daily Mail and the Sum remain dominant.

Households with children also tend to pick up the The Mail, The Sun and the Mirror brands.

Daily Mail editor Geordie Greig said: "That is a testament to our belief that there remains a real desire and appetite for quality journalism, and an endorsement from our exceptionally loyal readers who we seek to inspire, guide and challenge every day."