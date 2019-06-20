Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Did you know Justin Bieber wears hotel slippers everywhere he goes? When Hotels.com found out, it registered the pop star’s birthday, March 1, as National Hotel Slipper Day. Jenn Dohm, Hotels.com’s head of PR, gave PRWeek the inside story on the campaign, including its results. Check out the full campaign case study here.

Wall Street Journal readers might be confused today. Thursday’s paper includes an op-ed from A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of arch-rival The New York Times, accusing President Donald Trump of crossing a "dangerous line" in his ongoing attacks on the press. "Trump’s campaign against journalists should concern every patriotic American. A free, fair and independent press is essential to our country’s strength and vitality and to every freedom that makes it great," Sulzberger wrote. The WSJ’s decision to publish the piece is a "remarkable show of solidarity" and "part of a broader effort across the news industry to stand up for First Amendment values," wrote CNN Business’ Brian Stelter.



YouTube may remove all children’s content from its main site. The video-sharing platform is mulling over the idea of placing it all, instead, on the YouTube Kids app. It’s a major decision, as children’s videos are wildly popular on the platform and carry millions of dollars in advertising. The FTC is in the late stages of an investigation into YouTube for allegedly violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act 1998, which requires websites to have parental permission to collect any data about users under 13.

In NSFW news… if you look at Burger King's tagged photos on Instagram, you might see a bunch of penis drawings. Artist Pablo Rochat explained in an Instagram post that Burger King "stole" his content for their Instagram ads, referring to a tap-and-hold game Burger King Switzerland ran using the King’s face as an ad. Rochat’s own work includes tap-and-hold games for Instagram. Instead of taking legal action, Rochat said he "drew a big fat penis and tagged them so it would show up on their ‘tagged photos’ page" as revenge. Burger King hasn’t yet untagged the images.



Crisis agency Greenbrier has hired Vanessa Lindlaw. She joined The Messina Group agency in May as a partner and reports to CEO Jim Messina. Lindlaw is responsible for rolling out Greenbrier’s "PR|AD" practice, which fuses together PR and advertising. (PRWeek)