AM+A wins Latvia, Somerset & Exmoor tourism accounts

The agency will run a 12-month creative PR and digital marketing campaign for Somerset & Exmoor, with a brief to position the two as leading British tourism destinations.

AM+A said it plans to combine traditional and digital PR tactics to promote the region’s tourism offerings.

It has also been appointed as UK PR agency for the Latvian Tourist Board. The brief is to raise awareness and increase visitors to the country in 2020.

"We’re delighted to continue to stand out within the travel PR sector, and to have been selected based on the merits and quality of our work," AM+A director Tom Watts said.

"We’re going to build some exciting campaigns and look forward to putting these magnificent locations on the map."