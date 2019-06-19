8. Liza Fefferman, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo

"A force of nature [who] brings an endless amount of passion for our brands." That’s how Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1, Logo and CMT described Fefferman — and that was before she added MTV to her purview in 2017. (She oversaw VH1 and Logo upon her 2016 hiring, adding CMT to her portfolio within the past year.)

Fefferman has been a driving force in numerous decisions that created industrywide buzz. In 2017, she shook up the MTV Video Music Awards through an integral role in replacing the iconic "Moon Man" with a "Moon Person" as well as the abolishment of separate categories for actors and actresses.

In terms of industry recognition, Fefferman has spearheaded record-setting performances on this front for her brands. Under her watch, VH1 won its first three Emmy Awards, MTV took home its first Critics’ Choice and Directors Guild of America nominations and Logo’s documentary films division won two consecutive Emmys.

Relationships are a crucial currency for a communicator, and Fefferman has many, but one in particular paid off huge for MTV this past May. Not only did she drive the creation of MTV’s new documentary division, she also facilitated the bringing aboard of famed "doyenne of documentaries" and HBO alum Sheila Nevins to run it.