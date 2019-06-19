Alison Brod's Burger King work shines on Wednesday winners lists at Cannes

The Direct category included a PR firm winning a Bronze Lion and another bagging PR credits for a campaign at the Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze levels.

Sydney’s Naked Communications won a Bronze Lion as the agency behind the Sans Forgetica campaign for RMIT University. It was the only firm to win an "idea creation" Lion in the category.

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications won PR credits for the Grand Prix, two Gold Lions, a Silver and a Bronze for The Whopper Detour for Burger King.

Weber Shandwick Paris’ work on the Street-Vet campaign for Purina and Loures Communication in Sao Paulo’s efforts for Burn That Ad for Burger King both won Gold and Silver PR credits.

Porter Novelli Atlanta’s push for Stop Traffick on behalf of Street Grace won it a Bronze PR credit.

Media

The Whopper Detour won Alison Brod two more Gold PR credits in the category. Ketchum also won two Gold Lion PR credits for Keeping Fortnite Fresh for Wendy’s and Hacking Prime Day for General Mills. Taylor also took home a Gold credit for It’s a Thursday Night Tide Ad for Procter & Gamble.

That Tide campaign also won Taylor New York a Silver PR credit. Other Silver PR plaudits went to Thrive PR + Communications in Melbourne for Signs of Love for ANZ Bank and Glossy Toronto for Go Back to Africa for Black & Abroad.

Bronze PR credits went to Ketchum New York for Keeping Fortnite Fresh; Impact Porter Novelli Dubai for the Blank Edition for An-Nahar; Loures Communication Sao Paulo for Burn That Ad for Burger King; and Edelman Toronto for Hellman’s Real Food Rescue for Unilever.

Creative Strategy

Ketchum’s work on Essity’s Viva La Vulva campaign was again a PR credit winner, this time in the Creative Strategy category, where it got a Gold and a Silver.

Other Silver PR credits went to Powell Communications New York and Hill+Knowlton Strategies Guatemala City for Kingo for Kingo Energy and Ogilvy Public Relations New York for A World Without Borders by AeroMexico.

PR credits for Bronze-winning campaigns went to W Communications in London for Project 84 for Campaign Against Living and 20:20 MSL Mumbai for Touch of Care India for P&G Vicks.

Creative Data

Glossy Toronto was listed as the PR firm behind the Grand Prix-winning campaign Go Back to Africa for Black & Abroad. La Mas Chula Madrid won a SIlver credit for Searching for the Special Colour of Seville for Diageo and Tulom Sao Paulo won a Bronze for Steep Discount for E-Moving.