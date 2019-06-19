7. Steve Dowling, Apple

Apple had a relatively quiet year in 2018, although it did finally move into its new $5 billion spaceship-style HQ in Cupertino, California. The futuristic structure is home to 12,000 employees, including CEO Tim Cook, and rests on a series of plates designed to protect the building in the event of earthquakes.

Steve Dowling is almost five years into his tenure leading communications at one of the world’s most iconic brands and has overseen a stable period in the company’s history, including a few brushes with President Donald Trump, who famously called Cook "Tim Apple" in a meeting this March.