PRSA: New White House press secretary must support the press

NEW YORK: The Public Relations Society of America has asked the White House to choose a replacement for Sarah Huckabee Sanders who will hold more briefings and build a positive relationship with the press.

Sanders’ departure as White House press secretary, planned for the end of this month, is an opportunity for President Donald Trump "to reestablish the all-important, traditional role of the press secretary," the PRSA said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Routine and frequent press briefings are vital to the role, the group wrote, but were neglected under Sanders. The statement pointed out that the White House has only held two formal press briefings in the last six months.

"We urge the White House to select a press secretary who can conduct frequent and informative briefings, and work productively with the press," the PRSA said. "A commitment to these goals and responsibilities will help build trust and faith among the citizenry."

Speculation has swirled around who might replace Sanders since she stepped down, with commentators suggesting candidates such as White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, former White House comms director Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci, and First Lady Melania Trump’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham, among others.