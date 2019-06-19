6. Rachel Whetstone, Netflix

Rachel Whetstone is another former British politico who transferred their skills to the West Coast U.S. tech scene. She was political secretary to former Conservative Party leader Michael Howard but also had a spell at Portland PR with ex-Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair adviser Tim Allan.

Having already traversed high-profile and tricky Silicon Valley communications assignments at Google, Uber and Facebook, Whetstone moved to Netflix in August last year.

Netflix has played a key part in the media revolution reflected in this year’s Power List, quickly establishing itself as a significant content producer and distributor in its own right, releasing an estimated 1,500 hours of original U.S. series and movies in 2018, according to Quartz. Additionally, in October last year it raised another $2 billion in debt to fund even more new content.

Whetstone was a comms VP at Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, helped defend the reputations of senior executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg at embattled social network Facebook, warded off regulatory attention at Google and fallout from the split of cofounder Sergey Brin and his wife Ann Wojcicki, and tried to keep rogue CEO Travis Kalinick in check at Uber, so Netflix should be a relative breeze for her.