4. Jay Carney, Amazon

What’s a tougher environment: the pressure cooker of the White House briefing room or the corporate suites of one of the biggest — and most talked about — companies in the world, one that is pushing the boundaries of sectors from retail to entertainment?

Jay Carney is one person who could answer that question. Five years after giving his last briefing to the White House press corps, Carney hasn’t exactly moved to a lower-stress environment.

He’s traded in matters of state for working on communications for Amazon on everything from its relationship with its hometown of Seattle to questions about its work environment and the place of major technology companies. And he’s still reporting to one of the world’s most powerful people, this time in Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Carney’s work polishing Amazon’s image has paid dividends. In June, the company landed at the top of BrandZ’s list of the world’s most powerful brands, elbowing out multi-time winners Apple and Google.