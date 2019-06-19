Ketchum scores Social Grand Prix PR credit for Wendy's campaign

Ketchum scored its biggest Cannes Lion trophy of the year on Wednesday for its work on the Keeping Fortnite Fresh campaign for Wendy’s, winning a PR credit for the Grand Prix in the Social & Influencer Lions.

Ketchum New York also won a Silver PR credit for the campaign, and its work for Wendy’s on the #NationalRoastDay promotion won it a Bronze in the category.

Striking a Gold PR credit in the Social & Influencer category was Precision Strategies in New York for its work on the March for Our Lives gun control campaign.

Silver PR credits also went to Weber Shandwick in Manchester, U.K., and Taylor Herring in London for the Greenpeace Rang-Tan campaign. MMK+ in New York won two Silver credits for its work on behalf of Gillette, scoring for both the We Believe: The Best Men Can Be and First Shave campaigns.

Bronze credits went to Netprofile Finland in Helsinki for Block Wish for Hok-Elanto and Alepa S Group; Alison Brod Marketing + Communications New York for BK Bot for Burger King; Ogilvy Public Relations New York for A World Without Borders for AeroMexico; Citizen Relations Toronto for SickKids vs. Crews for the SickKids Foundation; McCann PR Bucharest for Tec?e?ti VLogs for Albalact; AdverPR in Buenos Aires for Fly With Us on behalf of Flybondi; and Ketchum in New York for The Algorithm of Life for Rolling Stone.