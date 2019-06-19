3. Zenia Mucha, Disney

Zenia Mucha appeared on every PRWeek Power List from 2010 to 2015. In those years, she ranked anywhere between No. 19 and 38. Now, she makes her triumphant return, checking in at No. 3.

The reason? Her employer since 2001, Disney, has been in the headlines a lot recently, and PRWeek Hall of Famer Mucha, the senior EVP and CCO for the iconic brand, has been orchestrating its communications efforts through what has been an eventful time.

This year, she’s overseen Disney’s public positioning around its much-ballyhooed acquisition of 21st Century Fox — a transaction that came with a final sticker price of $71.3 billion — and the impending launch of Disney+, the streaming service that will be the exclusive home of content from not only the product’s namesake but also Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

As the organization’s chief spokesperson, Mucha also has had to navigate the company through controversy, such as the departure of longtime Disney Animation Studios head John Lasseter, who stepped down last year after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

But through it all, she’s proven her worth at every turn, and it shows in her annual salary: according to SEC filings, Mucha made more than $5 million last year.