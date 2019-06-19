Citizen Relations picks Robyn Jackson as health and wellness lead

NEW YORK: Citizen Relations has named Robyn Jackson as EVP and head of its health and wellness practice, a newly created role.

Jackson reports directly to Citizen Relations’ global chairman and CEO Daryl McCullough. She joined the firm in early April and is in the midst of building out its health and wellness offering. She currently has no direct reports.

"We are hiring and I have some irons in the fire in terms of key hires I want to make," Jackson said. "Right now, we’re using existing staffers in health and wellness to drive some of the work forward. But obviously, that’s not a long-term solution."

The opportunity to report directly to McCullough attracted Jackson to Citizen Relations.

"There’s a ton of opportunity to shape and grow the practice with that sort of person at the top of the totem pole and having direct access to him," she said. "He is as accessible as any CEO could ever be. I also liked the fact that there is a deep health heritage here and they were really looking for someone to play the role of driving it upward."

While building a team is Jackson’s focus for the next six-to-nine months, she also hopes to move Citizen’s health and wellness practice past what she sees as the routine approaches of healthcare comms.

"I think a lot of comms in the space is very pharma-focused and biotech focused," she said. "And that’s where the vast majority of my experience is as well. But I do think there is so much white space available for pharma and it’s ripe for us to lean into and tap into and that’s really my vision for how this offering continues to grow."

Jackson was most recently SVP and head of New York healthcare for Zeno Group. She had been with Zeno since July 2018 and left in April, according to her LinkedIn profile. Zeno representatives would not comment on whether Jackson would be replaced, but noted that her work is being handled by other members of the firm’s New York health team.

"We thank [Jackson] for her contributions and wish her the best at Citizen Relations," a Zeno rep said.

Prior to Zeno, Jackson worked at RJ Communications for four years, Rx Mosaic Health for two-and-a-half years, and also spent time at Marina Maher Communications, Ketchum and Weber Shandwick.