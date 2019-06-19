COO Danielle Wuschke exits MSL

NEW YORK: Danielle Wuschke, U.S. COO at MSL, has left the agency amid a string of departures.

Wuschke, who was also EVP of global practices and sectors at MSL, said she left the firm at the beginning of May. Joe Crisci, MSL SVP of New York and North American issues and crisis lead, also departed the agency last month.

"In regards to [Wuschke] and [Crisci], the best thing I can say is whenever you’re trying to transform something, some people leave and others come in," said Diana Littman, who was named U.S. CEO of MSL last October. "That’s very much part of the process. Besides being part of the process of transformation here, it’s also part of the world. All of us are in constant evolution and in a constant transformation mode."

She declined to detail specific changes made to the agency since her appointment or say how many staffers have left.

Crisci said he is focusing on next steps, but didn’t comment about future plans.

Wuschke said she is taking time off, noting, "I just got married just a few weeks ago...So I wanted to focus on that personal moment and reset for the future."

An agency spokesperson said Crisci’s former role has been filled by Keith Strubhar, EVP and lead of public affairs and issues for the U.S. and Washington, DC. Wuschke will not be replaced.

Sources familiar with the changes said that more than a dozen staffers have either left or been asked to leave MSL since last October. An MSL spokesperson did not respond to questions about how many executives have departed.

Littman confirmed that other MSL executives have left since she took charge of MSL U.S., but declined to say how many or name exiting employees. She said her goal is "to build the strongest agency possible with the strongest offering in the industry possible and really make MSL unique and different within the industry for our clients."

Recent departures from MSL have included Rema Vasan, former EVP and global lead for Procter & Gamble and MSL Fluency, who joined Marina Maher Communications this month, according to her LinkedIn account.

The Publicis agency has hired others. In early May, it brought on Edelman veteran Isabel Long as SVP of U.S. business development.

MSL’s revenue dropped 3% in 2018 to $456 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.