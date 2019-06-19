For PR pros in Cannes this week, the experience is about much more than just enjoying the fun and sun. That especially holds true for someone such as Andy Polansky, whose agency, Weber Shandwick, has frequently appeared on Lions shortlists at this year's festival.
He spoke with PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett about earned media being recognized in several different categories at Cannes. Also discussed was the work by other IPG agencies that has stood out to Polansky, as well as Weber's new market positioning ("We solve").