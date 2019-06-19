Breakfast Briefing: Deja vu at Cannes?

Deja vu at Cannes? PR pros at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity are once again getting that sinking feeling about creative shops eating their lunch in the PR category after ad agencies got the majority of shortlist mentions. Stay glued to PRWeek.com or check your inbox this afternoon to see who won in the PR and Influencer categories.

There is a silver lining: campaigns from Edelman, Havas PR and Weber Shandwick’s 3PM have been credited with idea creation in shortlisted entries in the Brand Experience and Activation Lions. 3PM and Naked Communications in Sydney won Bronze Lions on Tuesday in the Entertainment Lions for Sport and Industry Craft categories.

Nike’s Dream Crazy campaign won the Grand Prix in the inaugural Entertainment Lions for Sport category on Wednesday morning. It’s the second Grand Prix at Cannes for the campaign starring Colin Kaepernick. Flashback: Here’s how Nike’s communications leader not only saved Kaepernick’s endorsement, but made him the centerpiece of the campaign.

President Donald Trump kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida, with more of a greatest hits show ("lock her up" chants, etc.) than by playing his new stuff. In a new twist, Trump did invite outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on stage with him and promised to put a man on Mars.

In other government spokesperson news, Stephanie Grisham, now first lady Melania Trump’s top press aide, is the new frontrunner for Sanders’ job, according to reports. Meanwhile, Katie Gorka, wife of much-impersonated former firebrand Trump aide Sebastian Gorka, has landed a job as spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection.