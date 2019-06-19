Edelman, Havas PR, Weber: more campaigns from PR shops shortlisted at Cannes

Swedish agency RBK Communications and We Are Social's London office also have idea creation credits on other Lions shortlists released today.

Shortlists for Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Effectiveness, Creative eCommerce, Mobile, Radio & Audio and Film Lions have been unveiled as the International Festival of Creativity enters its third day.

These feature many PR agencies credited with handling PR, including global network shops such as Golin, MSLGroup, Ketchum, Ogilvy Public Relations and Porter Novelli, alongside others including London independent agencies Freuds and W.

The news comes ahead of the announcement of the PR Lions winners this evening (Wednesday). Check out the PR Lions shortlist here.

See the list of PR agency credits in the most recent shortlisted Lions categories below.

Brand Experience & Activation

Edelman London is credited with idea creation and PR for the twice-shortlisted Big Bell campaign for Taco Bell. Another twice-shortlisted Taco Bell campaign - Nacho Fries X Demolition Man Experience - gives Edelman Los Angeles a PR and media credit.

Havas PR Madrid has an idea creation, PR and production credit for Eco Parking for Hyundai.

Weber Shandwick/3PM Agency New York has an idea creation and PR credit for two Bud Light campaigns for ABInBev: Victory Fridge (shortlisted twice) and Philly Forever. Weber's Paris office also has a PR credit for twice-shortlisted Street-Vet for Purina.

Golin London has a PR credit for Hunt the White Cream Egg Experience for Mondelez. Golin London also has a joint PR credit with Edelman New York for Project #ShowUs for Dove (Unilever).

Burson Cohn & Wolfe's Mumbai operation, Six Degrees BCW, has a PR credit for Hamam Waterproof Saree for Unilever Hamam. Maquina Cohn & Wolfe Sao Paulo has the same credit for Black Salary Friday for Brazil's Identities Institute.

Twice-shortlisted Wendy's campaign Keeping Fortnite Fresh gives a PR credit to Ketchum.

Staying with fast food, Burger King's Whopper Detour campaign, which is shortlisted four times, gives a PR credit to Alison Brod Marketing + Communications New York. A twice-shortlisted BK campaign, Black Friday Whopper Shopper, gives the agency a PR credit.

Sao Paulo agencies Loures Communication and David have a joint PR credit on BK's Burn That Ad (shortlisted twice) and its twice-shortlisted Blank Whopper campaign.

Rival McDonald's campaign McDonald's For You is shortlisted, with Hill + Knowlton Strategies Amsterdam given a PR credit.

Zeno Group New York has a PR credit on Candy Converter for Hershey, which is shortlisted three times.

WE Communications in Seattle has a PR credit for four-times-shortlisted XBox campaign Changing the Game for Microsoft.

Impact Porter Novelli Dubai has a PR and media credit on three-times-shortlisted The Blank Edition for newspaper An-Nahar, and a PR credit for four-times-shortlisted The Zero Tolerance Ribbon for 28 Too Many. Porter Novelli Atlanta has a PR nod for Stop Traffick for Street Grace, which is shortisted twice.

MSLGroup Johannesburg has a PR credit for #RightMyName for Nando's. PMK*BNC New York is credited with PR for Jersey Assurance for American Express, which is shortlisted twice.

Thrive PR + Communications Melbourne is jointly credited with PR for Signs of Love for ANZ Bank, which is shortlisted twice.

Chicago's Current Marketing has PR credits on two campaigns for the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence: The Gun Violence History Book (shortlisted three times) and Most Dangerous Streets. Another Chicago agency, Krispr Communications, is credited with PR for Smart Device for Kellogg's.

Milan's Elettra PR has a PR credit for Continental Grip Line for Continental. Warsaw's Tailor Made PR has the same credit on Tyskie's Elevator for Tyskie. Narrative Toronto is credited with PR for The Healing House for Casey House, and Tel Aviv's Karvat & Weiss has a PR credit for Gaza Border Beer for Alexander Brewery.

Indian PR agency Cumulus of Gurgaon has a PR credit for The Open Door Project for The Millennium School. A-List Communications of Johannesburg has a PR credit on Don't Tell Me What To Do for Edgars.

McCann PR Bucharest has a PR credit for Half Full for Coca-Cola, which is shortlisted twice. AdverPR Buenos Aires is credited with PR for Consent Pack for Tulipan and for twice-shortlisted Fly With Us for Flybondi (below).

Creative eCommerce

RBK Communications of Stockholm picks up three credits for idea creation on Do Black - The Carbon Limit Credit Card for Doconomy. The Stockholm office of Hill+Knowlton Strategies handled PR on that campaign.

New York-based Alison Brod Marketing and Communications has been shortlisted for several PR credits for their role in Burger King’s The Whopper Detour campaign (below).

Creative Effectiveness

We Are Social London has a joint idea creation credit with BBH London for the Audi campaign Beautiful Cars With Amazing Brains.

London's Freuds has a PR credit for its work on the FCK chicken shortage campaign for KFC, and another London agency, W Communications has the same credit for Project 84 for The Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Ketchum New York has a PR credit for Prescribed to Death for the National Safety Council, and another for Blood Normal for Essity.

There's a joint PR credit for Weber Shandwick London and Alison Brod Marketing + Communications New York for Burger King's Scary Clown Night.

DNA Communications in New York is credited with PR, alongside Devries Global in the same city, for #SuperSickMonday for Reckitt Benckiser.

Film

Ogilvy Public Relations New York has a PR credit on A World Without Borders for Aeromexico, which is shortlisted twice.

Weber Shandwick New York has a PR credit on Carson Tinker for Verizon and Oreo X Games of Thrones for Mondelez, and for AJ McCarron for Verizon. The agency's Manchester office has a PR credit on the Greenpeace Rang-Tan campaign.

Weber Shandwick/3PM Agency New York is credited with PR for twice-shortlisted Budweiser campaign Dwyane Wade's Last Swap for ABInBev.

Edelman Toronto is credited with PR for twice-shortlisted #TakeTheTime for Dove Men+Care.

20:20 MSL in Mumbai has a PR credit for One in a Million for P&G Vicks, shortlisted three times.

Ketchum has a PR credit for three-times-shortlisted Viva La Vulva for Essity, while fellow Omnicom agency In Press Porter Novelli Sao Paulo has a joint PR credit on Drink Right, F*** Right for AB InBev.

Rogers & Cowan Los Angeles has a PR credit on 5B for Johnson & Johnson, which is shortlisted twice.

Dini Von Mueffling Communications has a PR credit on #DefyTheName, Monica Lewinsky's anti-bullying campaign (shortlisted twice) and also on Point of View for Sandy Hook Promise.

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications New York is credited with PR on Burger King campaigns BK Bot Forget Potato, BK Bot Crown Boy 1 Boy 2, BK Bot Tastes Like Bird, BK Bot Crown Whopper Yes Doctor No, BK Bot Have it Uruguay (all shortlisted three times), and Eat Like Andy (shortlisted twice).

New York's Precision Strategies has a PR credit for four-times-shortlisted Generation Lockdown for March for our Lives. Los Angeles' Azione has a PR credit for twice-shortlisted The New Normal for Medmen.

Comiteau Communications is credited with PR for 3D Tragedies for Stop Handgun Violence. QMS Comunicacion Madrid has a PR credit on Heroes of Today for Heroes of Today Platform, which is shortlisted three times.

Narrative Toronto is credited with PR for Boy's Don't Cry for White Ribbon (below), shortlisted three times.

Radio & Audio

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications New York has a PR credit on four Burger King campaigns: BK Bot 92 Whoppers, BK Bot Chicken Persons, BK Bot Tastes Like Math, and another simply called BK Bot.

Mobile

Golin Chicago has a PR credit for McDonald's Hamburger Menu Takeover campaign.

The fast food giant's rival, Burger King, is listed several times. Three-times-shortlisted BK campaign Burn That Ad has a joint PR credit for Loures Communication and David of Sao Paulo.

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications New York has a PR credit for four-times-shortlisted Burger King's Whopper Detour, and for another BK campaign: Black Friday Whopper Shopper, which is shortlisted twice. The agency also handled PR for Bagelgate for Kraft-Heinz, which is shortlisted twice.

Amsterdam's FinchFactor has a PR credit for The Unsensored Playlist for Reporters Without Borders, and another Amsterdam agency, NewsLab, has one for The Lockdown for ABN AMRO Bank.

Munich's Emanate has the same credit for #MoveForEquality for UNESCO & Play Magnus.