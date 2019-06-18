3PM wins Bronze Lion (and the thanks of Cleveland sports fans) for Victory Fridge

The Cleveland Browns’ first win of last season has led to a victory in Cannes for Weber Shandwick’s 3PM Agency.

The firm, made up of staffers from Weber and PMK-BNC to service Anheuser-Busch InBev, won a Bronze Lion for the Victory Fridge campaign in the Entertainment Lions for Sport category on Tuesday at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The campaign gave Cleveland sports fans a beer on the house after the hometown Browns snapped a winless streak of 19 games last September. The campaign earned Weber hardware for "idea creation, a relative rarity for PR firms this year in Cannes.

Entertainment Lions for Sport

3PM also won a Bronze PR credit for the campaign, as well as Silver and Bronze PR credits for another campaign for AB InBev, Dwayne Wade’s Last Swap. Weber won another Silver PR credit in the category for The Team that Wouldn’t Be Here for Verizon.

QMS Comunicacion in Madrid won Gold and Silver PR credits for Heroes of Today for the Heroes of Today Platform. Ketchum New York picked up two Gold Lion PR credits for Keeping Fortnite Fresh for Wendy’s. PMK-BNC New York won a Bronze PR credit for the American Express campaign Jersey Assurance.

Industry craft

3PM wasn’t the only PR firm to win a coveted idea creation credit on Tuesday. Naked Communications in Sydney earned a Bronze for Sans Forgetica, a campaign for RMIT University. The initiative also won a Bronze PR credit.

Repeat winner Current Marketing in Chicago scored again with Gold and Silver PR credits for The Gun Violence History Book for the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. Mango in Sydney also won a Gold PR credit for the Grave of Thrones campaign for Nextel.

Entertainment

No PR firms won idea creation statues in the category, but many did bag trophies for PR work, including Rogers & Cowan in Los Angeles for its work on the documentary 5B for Johnson & Johnson, which won the Grand Prix. Ketchum won Gold and Silver credits for Wendy’s Keeping Fortnite Fresh campaign, and its London office was credited for PR work on the Viva La Vulva campaign for Essity.

Alison Brod Marketing+Communications in New York won Silver and Bronze PR credits for Eat Like Andy for Burger King, while ICF Next in Chicago won two Silvers for Broadway the Rainbow for Skittles. Other Bronze credits went to Weber Shandwick in New York for The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here for Verizon, ByDesign Communications in Johannesburg for Return to Chapman’s Peak for Mercedes-Benz and A-List Communications in Johannesburg for Don’t Tell Me What to Do for Edgars.

Film Craft

Gold and Silver PR credits in Film Craft went to Rogers & Cowan Los Angeles for 5B. Narrative in Toronto won two Bronze PR credits for the Boys Don’t Cry campaign for White Ribbon. Other Bronze PR credits were awarded to Weber Shandwick in Manchester, U.K., for Rang-Tan for Greenpeace, Drum Auckland for I’m Drinking It for You by DB Breweries and Antil in Tokyo for Akuma No Kimura for Nissin Foods.

Digital Craft

Bronze PR credit winners went to The OutCast Agency in New York along with HBO in New York for Westworld: The Maze; Current Marketing in Chicago for Most Dangerous Street for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence; Harrison & Shriftman in New York for Live Movies for Bacardi; Netprofile Finland in Helsinki for Block Wish for Hok-Elanto and S Group; and Drum in Auckland for Kupu for Spark.

Entertainment Lions for Music

Genesis Burson Cohn & Wolfe Mumbai won a Silver PR credit for The Barbershop Girls: Shaving Stereotypes for Procter & Gamble’s Gillette.