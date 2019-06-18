Streetsense hires Julie Chase to lead its PR practice

BETHESDA, MD: Design and experience strategy firm Streetsense has hired Julie Chase as MD of PR.

Chase started in her position on May 9, reporting to Mike Kapetanovic, who is MD and brand practice group leader. She is based in Bethesda, Maryland, where the company is headquartered.

Chase was brought on to grow Streetsense’s PR practice, which includes media relations, public affairs, events and crisis.

Founded in 2002, Streetsense specializes in a litany of services ranging from advertising, branding, design, interior architecture and PR, Chase told PRWeek.

"We have all this creative energy within the [Streetsense] collective that we thrive off one another and one and one makes 11," Chase said.

Two years ago, Streetsense sold a 50% stake to CBRE Group, a $21.3 billion commercial real estate and investment firm. While clients seek out CBRE for their services, such as development, Streetsense offers more creative services, Chase explained.

Chase was president and CEO of Chase Communications, a boutique firm she started after college in 1997. Over time, Chase Communications became known for its work in the real estate industry and healthcare. It was one of the "go-to firms for developers looking to get the word out on their latest groundbreaking, acquisition or lease" in Washington, DC, per the Washington Business Journal.

Chase sold the 12-person shop to Levick in January 2017, which specializes in crisis and corporate reputation. She was chair of Levick’s real estate practice group, according to the Washington Business Journal.

After leaving Levick, Chase started Chase PR, a consultancy she will continue to operate while working full-time at Streetsense.